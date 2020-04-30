Beltone resuming normal business hours

GREENVILLE — Beltone Hearing & Audiology will be opening its doors Monday, May 4, 2020. We will be operating at our normal business hours which are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Because of the Coronavirus, we had to close our doors in the middle of March. Since we had to cut our anniversary sale short, we will be extending our specials so those who could not come in during March or April can still take advantage of this sale. We will be accepting new and current patients. For those who are still working, we are offering Saturday appointments, by appointment only. Please call us today at 937-548-4242 to schedule.

Starting Monday, Beltone is implementing new protocols. We are asking every patient to wear a mask upon entry. If you are in for a routine cleaning, we will be asking patients to stay in their cars and will be offering curbside services. If a patient is being accompanied by a spouse or loved one, we ask them to stay in the car, unless they are there to assist with a handicapped individual. We are limiting access to our waiting room to see patients one at a time in order to limit as much traffic as possible. We will be sanitizing after each individual that walks into the building to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.