Darke County Real Estate transactions April 10 to 21, 2020

Adams Township

Elizabeth A. Jennings to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 6953 Smith, 1.786 acres, $61,000

Butler Township

Sarah I. Smith to Stephanie and Austin Newsom JT SURV, 204 Anderson St., 0 acres, $135,000

Franklin Township

Kim A. Myers to Anita C. and Kim A. Myers JT SURV, Red River-West Grove, 54.999 acres, $0

Kim A. Myers to Anita C. and Kim A. Myers JT SURV, Red River-West Grove, 15 acres, $0

Greenville Township

Glen Markley to Dana W. Chapman and Hope Dawn R. Chapman, 5952 Folkerth, 1.103 acres, $192,500

A&R Reck Fairview MPH LLC to A&R Reck Fairview MHP LLC, 1324 Sweitzer, 10.863 acres, $0

Brittany L. and Japheth W. Bear JT SURV to Derrick S. Chowning, 1128 Gray, 0 acres, $145,000

Tyler Morrison to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 932 Washington Ave., 0 acres, $0

Jacob T. Custer to Jacob T. Custer, 1380 Oaktree, 0 acres, $0

Tyler S. Morrison and Kayla A. Morrison JT SURV to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 400 Rhoades, 0 acres, $0

Sherril P. Smith to Tisha C. Jacobs, 410 East Harmon, 0 acres, $117,500

Angel M. Casto and William O. Casto to Angle M. Casto, 700 East Water, 0 acres, $0

Rick Allison and Melissa Claudy to Amy M. Whittington, 121 Ark, 0 acres, $111,000

Dawn R. Hope and Dana W. Chapman JT SURV to Andrew C. Gilman and Jim Jo Hyun JT SURV, 780 Primrose Dr., 0 acres, $164,000

NRI Properties LLC to Nicole E. Wion, 108 N. Main St., 0 acres, $164,500

Stacey A. and Jeffrey D. McMiller JT SURV to Rachel E. Silknitter, 117 South, 0 acres, $72,300

Amanda Lester to Justin Lester, 120 Eastwood, 0 acres, $0

Harrison Township

Derrick R. Mikesell to Addie J. and Derrick R. Mikesell JT SURV, 1717 Rush Road, 5.651 acres, $0

Joann D. Maple trustee of the Joann D. Maple revocable living trust to Dianna and Danny W. Jolly Sr. JT SURV, 1380 Thomas, 20.47 acres, $260,000

Mary Ann Emrick aka Maryann Emerick to Lindsey N. Dirksen, 132 Cherry, 0 acres, $70,900

Charles L. Wogoman to Mary Ann Emrick aka Maryann Emerick to 132 Cherry, 0 acres, $0

Jackson Township

Christopher S. Marker to Amy D. and Christopher S. Marker JT SURV, 1026 Beamsville-Union City Road, 7 acres, $0

JR Blasting LLC to CJC Land Inc., 378 ST RT 571, 3.16 acres, $0

Dixie M. Jolly aka Dixie Jolly to Beatriz Garcia Estrada, 318 Market, 0 acres, $3,214

Liberty Township

Martha G. and Barry L. Enochs to Martha G. Enochs, 693 Stingley, 16.33 acres, $0

Linda Anthony to Christian David James Frech, 3737 Palestine-Hollansburg Road, 3.356 acres, $210,000

Linda Anthony to Tyler J. Steele, Palestine-Hollansburg Road, 1.378 acres, $161,000

Linda Anthony to Christian David James Frech, 3737 Palestine-Hollansburg Road, 1.648 acres, $210,000

Jessica Peters to Tyler J. Steele, 3707 Palestine-Hollansburg Road, 3.627 acres, $161,000

Mississinawa Township

Tyler Lamontagne to Debora K. Shuttleworth, 13502 Hillgrove-Fort Recovery, 1.1 acres, $79,000

Monroe Township

Randy R. Snyder to Julie A. and Randy R. Snyder JT SURV, 8660 Oakes, 2.034 acres, $0

Tyler S. Morrison to Kayla A. and Tyler S. Morrison JT SURV, Oakes, 22.621 acres, $0

Charles T. Krueger Jr. and Anissa J. Bashore to Leslie Nicole Lindsey and Christopher Matthew JT SURV, 1596 Verona-Pitsburg Road, 0 acres, $143,000

Emily D. and Vaughn A. Martin JT SURV to Erin L. Johnson, 450 Jefferson, 0 acres, $103,500

Neave Township

Rachael N. and Shawn F. Brandenburg JT & SURV to Maci and Elliot Didier JT SURV, 4147 Weaver Station, 25.042 acres, $455,500

Nicole E. Kramer to Nicole E. Mills and Stephen S. Mills JT SURV, 3670 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, 5.006 acres, $0

Nicole E. Kramer to Nicole E. Mills and Stephen S. Mills JT SURV, Weaver-Fort Jefferson, 1.143 acres, $0

Patterson Township

Eva M. Gehret to Ronald Gehret, 9450 Houschilt, 6.184 acres, $0

Richland Township

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Zachary N. Carder, 10300 Greenville-St. Marys Road, 0 acres, $0

Ron A. Henry trustee or his successors as trustees of the Henry Principal Protection Trust to Jamie and Mark A. Henry JT SURV, Schroder, 0.48 acres, $165,000

Ron A. Henry trustee or his successors as trustees of the Henry Principal Protection Trust to Jamie and Mark A. Henry JT SURV, 9441 Schroder, 11.146 acres, $165,000

Twin Township

Sarah M. and Adam C. Vance JT SURV to Leah M. Huffgarden, 2561 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, 0 acres, $125,000

Tyler S. Morrison to T2K3 Rentals LLC, Tillman, 0.88 acres, $0

Marilyn and Kenneth M. Miller to Rachael N. and Shawn F. Brandenburg JT SURV, 2873 Jaysville-St. Johns Road, 5.289 acres, $233,000

Tyler S. Morrison to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 1950 Arcanum-Ithaca, 0 acres, $0

Tyler S. Morrison and Kayla A. Morrison JT SURV to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 7757 Grubbs-Rex Road, 1.308 acres, $0

Laura R. Mull to Clayton Mikesell, 604 West North, 0 acres, $14,000

Kayla Morris to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 705 West South, 0 acres, $0

Neil F. Stump to James Allen Stump, Brian Christopher Stump, and Christopher Allen Stump, 15 Greenmoor, 0 acres, $0

Neil F. Stump to James Allen Stump, Brian Christopher Stump, and Christopher Allen Stump, 202 Maple Lane, 0.55 acres, $0

T & S Properties LLC to Roxanne M. Oxebin, 112 W 2nd St., 0 acres, $89,000

Tyler S. Morrison to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 114 W 2nd St., 0 acres, $0

Virginia D. and Kenneth D. Baker JT SURV to Virginia D. Baker, 412 S. Main, 0 acres, $0

Van Buren Township

Eva Marie and Larry D. Warner SURV to Eva Maria Warner, 4730 Layer, 5.047 acres, $0

Shirley L. and Raymond D. Fisher and Kimberly K. Ernst JT SURV to Shirley Lee Fisher and Kimberly K. Ernst, 3720 ST RT 49, 0 acres, $0

Suzanne M. and Christopher P. O’Brien to Suzanne M. and Christopher P. O’Brien JT SURV, 3544 Myers-Tillman, 0 acres, $0

Kayla A. and Tyler S. Morrison JT SURV to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 3345 ALT ST RT 49, 0.58 acres, $0

TKM Auto LLC to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 3372 ST RT 49, 1.5 acres, $0

Tyler S. Morrison to T2K3 Rentals LLC, 3460 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, 0 acres, $0

Wayne Township

Gloria M. Miller to Leah M. and Michael N. Schmitmeyer JT SURV, 10188 Wolf, 80 acres, $1,000,000

Norma E. Hemmelgarn to Kami J. and Joshua P. Schmitmeyer JT SURV, 8198 Martz, 1 acres, $40,000

Norma E. and Gerald F. Hemmelgarn to Norma E. Hemmelgarn, 8198 Martz, 1 acre, $0

Sheila and Patrick C. Voisard to Brett J. Pierron, 9465 Kelch, 5.559 acres, $242,500

Craig A. Pothast to Kennedy E. and Craig A. Pothast JT SURV, 428 Center, 0 acres, $0

Alice V. Oliver to Alice V. and Roger D. Oliver JT SURV, 852 East Main St., 0 acres, $0