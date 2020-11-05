Sports – Gaylen Blosser 937-459-9547

Ad Manager – Christie Randall 937-423-4633

The Daily Advocate

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020

Volume: 142

Issue: 179

No. of sections: 1

No. of pages: 11

Price $1.00

INDEX BOX :

Obituaries: 2

Community: 3

Comics: 4

Puzzles: 5

Religion: 6

Sports: 8

OSU Page: 9

Weather: 10

USE Facebook logo

Join the Conversation: Get updates on Facebook by searching Advocate360 or Darke County Sports.

OBITS

(First and Last name)

Lloyd Bowers

Peggy Byford

Rosemary Brodrick

Verna Cook

Doris Westfall

______________________________

Teasers: GDA110620_Skybox w. 2 photos

A1 – FRONT

TEMPLATE: A10

1. GDA110620_GarstVeteransDayExhibit – 12.8” w. photo

2. GDA110620_KristkindelMarket – 19.1” w. 5 photos

3.a. GDA110620_DavidsonVeteran – 14.6” w. headshot, veterans day graphic

3.b. GDA110620_CovidUpdate – for graphic

4. GDA110620_Hometown_Horse_Parade – 18.0” w. photo

____________________________

A2 – OBITUARIES (Deadline for the funeral homes is 4:30 p.m.)

GDA110620_Lloyd_Bowers_Obit – 8.6” w. photo, flag

GDA110620_Peggy_Byford_Obit- 5.4” w. photo

GDA110620_Rosemary_Brodrick_Obit- 5.3”

GDA110620_Verna_Cook_Obit- 9.2” w. photo

GDA110620_Doris_Westfall_Obit- 6.2”

_____________________________

A3 – COMMUNITY (can use on other pages)

GDASUBMITNEWS .6” (Do you have community news to share? Submit it to pressrelease@dailyadvocate.com and see it on the daily Community News page.)

Use AP stories as needed

GDA110620_GMSLeaders – 32.7”

GDA110620_LocalBriefs – 7.6”

GDA110620_LegionStandalone

GDA110620_UCHalloween

GDA110620_LTEFinnarn – 9.2”

GDA110620_VersaillesFFA – 14.4” w. photo

_____________________________

A4 – COMICS

_____________________________

A5 – PUZZLES

_____________________________

A6 – RELIGION

GDA110620_PreachersPoint – 23.0” w. headshot SKYBOX

_____________________________

A7 –

_____________________________

A8 – SPORTS

Template: B2

1. GDA110620_Shellie_Walker – 10.9” – 3 photos SKYBOX (Please layout to use 3 photos)

2. GDA110620_AnsoniaVB_7th – 9.9” – 1 photo

3. GDA110620_Average_Joe – 14.0” (no photo)

4.

5.

***AP filler if needed, USE LOCAL CONTENT FIRST, including GDA sports photos***

_____________________________

A9 – OSU PAGE

_____________________________

A10 – WEATHER

GDA110620_WeatherMap