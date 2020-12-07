Greenville Public Library closed to public

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Public Library announced Monday it will be closed to the public until further notice.

“We’ve had staff exposed to COVID-19,” said Susi Halley, library director. “For both the safety of staff and the public, we felt this was the thing to do. We feel it might safer to take the rest of the month off and then see where things stand.”

“We will evaluate the situation after a couple of weeks, but most likely the library will stay closed until the first of the year,” she said, adding, “We don’t know which way the COVID pandemic is going to go, if things will get better or worse.”

Further, the library announced it’s drop box is closed for patrons returning books and other checked-out materials.

“The reason for that is, our drop box is small and can’t hold a lot, and if we don’t empty it regularly, it overflows, and we don’t want the staff to be handling materials right now because we have to quarantine those materials when they are returned,” Halley said.

She reiterated that the library does not impose fines on overdue materials and hopes patrons will understand the reasons for the library’s abrupt closure.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and very much regret that this has happened and we looking forward to serving them again,” she said.

Greenville Public Library announced it is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions. As well, its drop box is also closed to patrons returning materials. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_IMG_0005.jpg Greenville Public Library announced it is closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions. As well, its drop box is also closed to patrons returning materials. Darke County Media photo

Expects closure to last through end of year

By Erik Martin Darke County Media

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.

To contact Darke County Media Editor Erik Martin, email emartin@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937.569.4312.