Davidson votes ‘No’ on NDAA, COVID stimulus increase

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday evening, the House of Representatives met to override President Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) voted to support the President’s veto due to a range of concerns, including that the bill unduly burdened the Commander in Chief’s constitutional right to withdraw and redeploy troops by requiring the president to seek congressional approval beforehand.

After voting to sustain President Trump’s veto, Rep. Davidson made the following statement.

“I’m extremely disappointed that my colleagues in Congress would seek to undermine the Constitution’s separation of powers in order to prevent President Trump from withdrawing troops from areas such as Afghanistan or even Germany. This is nothing more than another ploy to prolong endless wars that have made the country less secure and more burdened by debt. Worse yet, the endless war supporters have tied their underhanded policy to the NDAA, which also includes a well-deserved pay raise for enlisted soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines. As a former Army Ranger, I find this tactic disgraceful and embarrassingly bad for Members of Congress. The President was right to veto this bill.”

The House also voted on a standalone bill to increase the economic impact payments to Americans passed in the so-called “coronabus.” The vote came after President Trump called on Congress to give greater direct payments to most Americans – in addition to the targeted funds already in the bill that are limited to people who are financially impacted.

After voting against the bill, Rep. Davidson made the following statement:

“The most important thing we can do to give Americans economic relief is to confidently reopen the economy and get Americans back to work. No stimulus can replace a fully functional U.S economy.”

