Arcanum Public Library open for business

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Public Library wants to remind patrons it is open for business. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons are required to wear a mask, and staff is taking measures to ensure a healthy environment for all.

The library is continuously purchasing new books and movies to add to its collections, ensuring there is something for everyone. Staff is ready to help gather items for parents, homeschoolers, and teachers. Just come in or give the library a call. Board games and STEM building kits are available for patrons to take home. There are also mobile hotspots and a telescope that adult patrons can check out.

It is almost seed starting time in Ohio. The Ivy Ester Seed Vault at the library has plenty of seeds available to take home. There is a large selection of tomato, pepper, and cabbage varieties. When the time comes for gardening, the library also has herb, flower, and other vegetable seeds. There are a number of seed catalogs to browse through for inspiration. Come in to take a look and start planning this summer’s garden.

The APL is excited to announce that sometime in the near future it will be able to provide Hoopla for our adult patrons. Hoopla is a groundbreaking digital media service that will allow patrons to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on a computer, tablet, or phone – and even a TV. Titles can be streamed immediately, or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.

Patrons can call with any questions at 937-692-8484, or go to the website for information at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.