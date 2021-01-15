COVID-19 vaccines for Darke County

GREENVILLE — The State of Ohio announced Tuesday, Jan. 12, that a limited amount of providers are eligible to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. As eligible providers, Wayne HealthCare, the Darke County Health District and Family Health have collaborated and are hosting a community vaccination clinic. The vaccination clinic will begin distributing vaccines the week of Jan. 18, as part of Phase 1B of the vaccination plan.

Darke County residents 80 years and older who would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call 937-547-2399 or email covidvaccine@familyhealthservices.org. To register, residents will need to provide their full name, date of birth and telephone number. The vaccination clinic is in the Reid Health building located at 1101 Jackson Street, Greenville.

“Family Health is excited to partner with the Darke County Health District and Wayne HealthCare to start administering the COVID-19 Vaccine to the residents of Darke County. We all want to see an end to this pandemic, and for the first time since last March, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jared Pollick, executive director of Family Health Services.

The distribution of vaccines in Darke County will follow the timeline from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). ODH has identified a phased approach for vaccine distribution, along with a tentative timeline by eligibility (listed below):

January 19 – 80 years and older

January 25 – 75 years and older; and people with severe congenital, developmental, or early onset medical disorders

February 1 – 70 years and older; and school sign-ups begin

February 8 – 65 years and older

Phase 1B also includes adults who work in a school setting and those living with severe medical disorders. These disorders include cerebralpalsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease, type 1 diabetes, inherited metabolic disorders, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, severe genetic disorders (Down Syndrome, Fragile X, Prader Willi Syndrome, andTurner Syndrome), severe lung disease (cystic fibrosis and severe asthma), sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta-thalassemia.

It will take some time to distribute vaccines to all of those that want them. “Please be patient as we work within ODH’s guidelines. The number of vaccinations each week will be determined by the number of doses we receive from the state. We also want to remind people that it is important that everyone continues to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing proper hand hygiene,” said Terrence Holman, Health Commissioner for the Darke County Health District.

To register for the COVID-19 Vaccine, call 937-547-2399. Residents may receive an automated call on behalf of Wayne HealthCare, the Darke County Health District and Family Health, informing them they are eligible for the vaccine. For more information about the COVID-19 Vaccine, please visit cdc.gov. For more information on COVID-19 Vaccines in Darke County, visit waynehealthcare.org, familyhealthservices.org or darkecountyhealth.org.

Starting with residents 80 and older