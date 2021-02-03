Boys & Girls Club thanks community

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls would like to thank everyone who donated to the club during 2020.

Yearly donations have allowed the club to help several of the kids with all the club activities including cooking class, arts & crafts, woodshop, exercise room,video games, ping pong, pool tables, basketball, also field trips such as fishing, Ohio Caverns, zoo, Dayton Dragons game, also with skating party, holiday parties, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

We would also like to thank everyone who supported the 127 garage sale which is held every August. All who donated garage sale items and those who purchased items at the sale.

As director of the Boys & Girls Club, I’ll tell you it is a good feeling watching kids smile, from catching their first fish or going to their first baseball game, or getting to go to the zoo, the Ohio Caverns or building self esteem while exercising in the weight room.

Join myself and the staff of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club to make this year 2021 better for all the kids of the club by donating and helping to sponsor the club, to keep smiles on all the club members faces and making memories that they will always remember.

Donations can be sent to the Greenville Boys & Girls Club, 613 S. Broadway, Greenville, OH, 45331 or sent to JoEllen Melling (assistant club director/treasurer) 727 Magnolia Dr., Greenville, OH 45331.

The Boys & Girls Club is open Monday through Thursday 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday 1 to 4 p.m., with members cost of $2 per year and open to all Darke County kids ages 7 to 16 years old.We welcome all donations and for everyone who has not been to our Boys & Girls Club to stop by and myself or our staff will be happy to show you a tour of our facility.

Thank you and hope to hear from all of you soon. Tom Jenkins, Director of the Boys & Girls Club, cell 937-670-6823 or the club 937-547-1122.

Shown are kids and staff of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club gathered together at this year’s Christmas party. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_B2-CROPED.jpg Shown are kids and staff of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club gathered together at this year’s Christmas party. Provided photo