Union City man dies in tanker trailer incident

ANSONIA — A Union City, Ind., man is dead following an accident involving a tanker trailer Friday.

On February 19, 2021, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received 911 calls reporting a man down inside a tanker trailer at 9159 State Route 118, south of the Village of Ansonia.

Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue, City of Greenville Fire, Versailles Fire and Darke County deputies were dispatched to the scene. Emergency responders discovered an adult male inside the tank unconscious and unresponsive.

The victim, identified as Saul Hernandez, 51, of Union City, Ind., was extricated by fire personnel from the tanker and declared dead at the scene by EMS. Darke County Sheriff’s detectives, the Darke County Coroner’s Office, and OSHA are conducting the investigation.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

