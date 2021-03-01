Wreath removal scheduled for March 6

GREENVILLE — The Wreaths Across America Retirement Ceremony and wreath removal will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Greenville Union Cemetery.

This is a special opportunity to again honor those who have served the country. Each veteran’s name is spoken as the wreath is retired so that they may live on citizens’ hearts and memories for all they sacrificed.

Volunteers are asked to pick up only those WAA wreaths placed in December, leaving any other wreaths or decorations in place. Commercial dumpsters will be provided by Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

It is recommended to wear gloves and bring a small cutting tool to cut zip ties. It is also suggested to bring a long stick, mop/broom handle or snow shovel to carry several wreaths at a time.

Please check the Fort GreeneVille DAR Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar for any updates or call the Greenville Union Cemetery office at 937-548-3235.