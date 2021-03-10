Ansonia 4-H Club meets

ANSONIA — The Ansonia 4-H Club met March 9 through Zoom. The meeting was called to order, and officer reports were given. In news, members and parents were reminded that online enrollment is due by March 26 and were asked to notify Lisa when they are finished. Members were also reminded to get their 4-H books soon, and they need to call the extension officer to set up a time to pick them up. This week is 4-H week, so members should wear their 4-H shirt one day this week. Members were asked to start thinking about booth theme ideas so that we can start planning our booth if we can have one this year.

By Allison Warner, Reporter