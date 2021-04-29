Olde Nostalgia Shoppe resurfaces

ARCANUM — After a year’s hiatus, one of Darke County’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems will be open again for a special 3-day event; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 6, 7, and 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“After 8 years in business, COVID restrictions forced me to close a year ago,” said Tom Wetzel, owner of The Olde Nostalgia Shoppe (aka Tom’s Club) of Arcanum. “The shop’s overstocked aisles just didn’t allow for social distancing. Being closed redirected focus to online sales and private appointments. Now, after reorganizing to open up the aisleways and with new showcases and rooms stocked with some really cool stuff out of storage along with new finds, I’m looking forward to seeing the regulars again and meeting new folks.”

The Olde Nostalgia Shoppe occupies three large buildings at 104 West George, downtown Arcanum, and includes one of the largest selections in Southwest Ohio of antique and vintage items, primitives, architectural salvage, collectibles, vinyl records (so many!), cast iron, coins, die cast cars, farm toys, mid-century modern household items — and so much more. After the three-day May event, Wetzel plans to open again for a summer and a fall event, then several days each week over the holidays. Dates for 2021 will be posted on theoldnostagiashoppe Facebook page.

Arcanum’s Olde Nostalgia Shoppe will be open for a special 3-day event May 6 to 8. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_ONS-bldg-pic-resized.jpg Arcanum’s Olde Nostalgia Shoppe will be open for a special 3-day event May 6 to 8. Provided photo