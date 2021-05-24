One suffers injuries in collision

ARCANUM — On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 4:13 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies along with Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue Squad, and Greenville Township Rescue Squad responded to the intersection of State Route 49 and Jaysville St. Johns Road on an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation by deputies revealed a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Joanne Hill, 92, of Arcanum, entered the intersection from Jaysville St. Johns Road onto State Route 49 traveling southbound. A blue 2005 Ford Taurus driven by April Geesy, 47, of Greenville, was traveling southeast on State Route 49. The vehicles collided within the intersection.

Ms. Geesy was transported by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne HealthCare with non-life threatening injuries. Ms. Hill refused treatment on the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.