Driver injured in single-vehicle accident

ANSONIA — On Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 8:13 a.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire Department, and Greenville City Fire Department responded to the area of State Route 118 and Beamsville-Union City road in reference to an injury accident.

Preliminary investigation by deputies revealed a maroon 1992 Ford Explorer driven by Ronald Christian, 68, of New Weston, Ohio, was traveling northbound on State Route 118. Mr. Christian lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a bridge guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to rest in a small creek bed.

Mr. Christian was transported to Wayne HealthCare to be treated for his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.