Local briefs

GHS Class of 1965 meets July 14

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will meet for its luncheon Wednesday, July 14, 11: 30 a.m., at the Moose, 1200 Sweitzer Street, Greenville. RSVP to Pam at 937-902-5612.

Harrison Street Church hosting VBS July 11

NEW MADISON — Harrison Baptist Church of New Madison is extending a personal invitation for children to attend its Vacation Bible School called “Concrete and Cranes.” VBS will start July 11 and complete on July 15. It begins each evening at 6:30 p.m. and pickup will be at 8:30 p.m. Parents, grandparents, and friends are invited to join us. Since everything is hands-on, kids might get a little messy. Be sure to send them in play clothes. For questions, please call the church at 937-996-4194 or email hsbckyle@gmail.com.

Arcanum-Butler School Board meets July 8

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will meet on the second Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7 p.m. for their regular meeting and a public hearing to discuss funds received related to special education IDEA Part B.

FISH Pantry to offer free lunches

GREENVILLE — FISH Choice Pantry, 400 Markwith Avenue, Greenville, will be offering free lunches on Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., from now through Aug. 18. First and last Wednesdays of the month will feature games and inflatables. For more information, call 937-548-2000.

New hours for Darke County Health Department

GREENVILLE — Beginning Monday June 28, the Darke County General Health District will have new office hours: Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The vaccine clinic will continue to run on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. The new hours will be for all departments: Nursing, Environmental and Vital Statistics. We will reevaluate this new schedule at the end of August to determine how effective the change has been for our staff, as well as, the public. If you have any questions, please call 937-548-4196.

Parks Friends to meet July 6

GREENVILLE — The Friends of the Darke County Parks will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Assembly Room at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. We remind you that trails at your parks are open from sunrise to sunset. If you have any questions about our organization, call the park office at 937-548-0165 or go to www.darkecountyparks.org.

Wandle Reunion set for July 11

CASTINE — The Wandle Reunion will take place Sunday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Castine Church, 624 U.S. 127. Bring food to share and your drink and table service. Invite your family and other relatives.

Produce Stand opens July 10

NORTH STAR — The Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star will be operating a produce stand for the benefit of the poor. The stand will be located on the corner of St. Rt. 705 and U.S. Rt. 127, North Star, Ohio. St. Maria’s Community Farm welcomes gardeners to donate fruits and vegetables from their gardens. The public is invited to come and offer donations for whatever they wish to take home. The produce stand is open every Saturday beginning July 10 and throughout the rest of the summer from 9 a.m. to noon. All proceeds and leftover produce are given to St. Vincent Hotel in Dayton which feeds approximately 1,000 meals a day. Some of the proceeds may also be given to other area soup kitchens.

GHS Class of 1976 reunion Aug.21

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1976 will be holding its 45th year class reunion Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. at St. Clair Manor, 224 E. Third Street in Greenville. Mr. Dick Brown will be there to take a picture of the classmates at 8 p.m. Food includes cheese plate, pretzels, chips, shredded pork sandwiches, cole slaw, desserts, soft drinks, water. BYOB – anything else you want to drink, you will be responsible to bring your own. Mixers will be provided. Sign-in and name tags will be at the entrance. Tickets are $25 per person. Please RSVP by Aug. 1. Make check payable to: GHS Class of 1976, at P.O. Box 310, Greenville, OH 45331. Please add your name(s) to the memo line on check. You may also send payment via PayPal to: GHS76Classmates@gmail.com. Please add your name(s) to the message box in PayPal.

Moore graduates from Ohio Northern University

ADA, Ohio – Allison Moore of Arcanum received her Bachelor of Arts degree during Ohio Northern University’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.

Allread Reunion to be held July 18

GREENVILLE — The Allread Reunion will be held Sunday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at Greenville City Park, Shelter #5. Bring a well-filled basket and your own drink and table service. Tell your family and join us. All Allreads are welcome!

Harris Creek Church welcomes new members

BRADFORD — Harris Creek Church of the Brethren, 8011 N. St. Rt. 721, Bradford, welcomes Ken and Sharon Norton to its fellowship as members. Those looking for a friendly, Bible-based small country church should please visit the church any Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We graciously welcome all to visit. Pastor Phillip Dell and the entire congregation thank you most sincerely. The church will celebrate its 175th anniversary this Autumn. More details will follow.

Beef Club 4H holds June meeting

DARKE COUNTY — The June, Darke County 4H beef Club meeting began with some reminders, The first of which was to get your project books for the year. As well, the skillathon will take place on Monday, July 12. Finally, the theme for the meeting was sports team. The meeting was held at Shawnee Prairie at 7 p.m. For the rest of the meeting, the club did their community service by clearing trails and stacking wood for Shawnee Prairie.