Local briefs

GHS Class of 1958 Reunion coming Sept. 11

GREENVILLE — Class reunion of Greenville High School Class of 1958 is at Romer’s Catering, Sept. 11, 2021, starting at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. Send check to Dixie Luce at 116 Garst Avenue, Greenville OH 45383.

Permit-free Greenville garage sales Aug. 5-8

GREENVILLE — Residents of the City of Greenville may have a garage / yard sale from Aug. 5 to 8, 2021, without a permit. The city is allowing residents to participate in conjunction with the World’s Longest Yard Sale / 127 event. For questions, please call 937-548-1819.

Fort Jefferson United Methodist offers VBS Aug 1-5

Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church, will be hosting its Vacation Bible Schoo, “Adventure Island,” which will set sail Sunday, August 1st thru Thursday, August 5, starting at 6:00 p.m. VBS explorers will experience games, crafts, snacks, and stories from the Bible, for ages 4 years old through 6th grade. To pre-register, any questions please call our Skipper Diana Spitler at 937-447-2983, or the church office 937-548-4410.

PERI meeting/luncheon is Aug. 2

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. (PERI), will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at the Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio Street, Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $9, payable at the door. Ohio State Senator Stephen Huffman will be the guest speaker. Anyone who has retired and is affiliated with Ohio Public Employees is welcome to attend and eligible to join PERI. Those wishing to attend will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Newport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before July 25. Please leave a message and Vivian will return your call.

Wayne Lakes to host garage sales July 29 to Aug 1

Wayne Lakes will host its annual community garage sales the last weekend of July, beginning on Thurs. July 29 through Sunday, August 1. Come early and often!

Greenville CIC to meet July 29

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC will meet on Wednesday, July 29, at 1 p.m. in the basement classroom of the Municipal Building (located at 100 Public Square) for its regularly scheduled meeting.

Upcoming CBC blood drives

DARKE COUNTY — “Be the GOAT” by donating blood at the following Community Blood Center blood drives in Darke County:

Greenville Grace Church community blood drive Monday, July 26, from 1 to 7 p.m. at 4805 State Route 49, Greenville.

Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, Aug. 2 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Union City City Building, 105 North Columbia Street, Union City.

Midmark Corp. community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles.

Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc. community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 500 Wagner Avenue, Greenville.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the first of three “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” T-shirts. Donors can collect all three by donating three times during the May 3 through Oct. 30 campaign. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.