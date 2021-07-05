Greenville police blotter

VANDALISM

June 29, 12:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Greenville PD in reference to a vandalism complaint. Upon arrival, police were advised by Chief Roberts that the Street Department had one of their cameras broken in the Greenville City Park in Shelter House three. Officers then observed the surveillance footage from the incident. The camera that was broken was able to record a male subject, later identified as Jonathan Hittle, sit down on a picnic table in front of the camera and later hit it numerous times causing it to break. Officers then observe the incident from another camera located on the opposite side of the shelter house. You are then able to see another unidentified male jump up and hit the camera until it brakes off of the mount. You are also able to see two younger females. After investigation, officers were able to get the identities of all subjects involved and to confirm that Hittle was one of the male subjects. Police then made contact with Tom Fourman with Adult Probation. Tom advised that he recognized Hittle in the video and that he was on pretrial probation for Felonious Assault. A copy of this report was sent to the Prosecutors office for prosecution.

RECOVERED PROPERTY

June 30, 10:14 p.m.: Police received information that stolen vehicle, 2006 Chevy Silverado 3500, was possibly in a parking lot near Sebring Warner Road and Jaysville St. Johns Road. Officers went to the listed area and searched a few business. At 5450 Sebring Warner Road, police did locate the listed vehicle parked in the parking lot abandoned. The keys were still in the ignition to the vehicle. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, Blaine Jones, who responded to the scene. Through LEADS/NCIC this vehicle was confirmed stolen and then removed from LEADS/NCIC.

THEFT

June 30, 9:46 p.m.: Police made contact with the complainant, James Smith, who stated that he had just come back to the residence in the 200 block of Hickory Drive, which is a vacant property that he was working construction on. Smithstated he had left the property earlier, and upon returning, he noticed that his blue Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen. James stated that he had left the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, and the doors had been left unlocked. James stated that the stolen truck had a decal with the letters “CBA” on the back window. Smith also stated that the truck has heavy rust on the passenger side doors. Police spoke with Mark Miller who resides on Hickory Drive. Miller stated that he had observed a male subject attempt to open the driver’s side doors of his Chevrolet Equinox. He stated that he walked towards the subject, and the subject ran away from him and through the front yard of Smith’s residence. Miller stated that he then observed a blue Chevrolet Silverado exit the driveway and leave the scene, traveling northbound on Hickory Drive. The male subject was white, had very short red hair, was wearing blue shorts and a medium build and approximately 5’10” tall. Miller stated that the male subject appeared to be in his late teens or early twenties. The vehicle was entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen.

WARRANT

July 1, 8:30 p.m.: Police observed a male subject in the 600 block of Walnut Street. They were familiar with the subject and knew him as Scotty Saylor. Officers also knew Saylor to have a warrant for failure to appear on original charge DUS, Bond $575 through GPD. Through investigation Saylor was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.