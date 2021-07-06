Three appear in court

GREENVILLE —Three people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cody D. M. Crawford, 26, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He faces up to three years incarceration and a $10,000 fine. He will be sentenced Thursday, August 19.

Carissima T. Rapier, 51, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. She faces up to three years incarceration and a $10,000 fine. She will be sentenced Thursday, August 19.

Patrick J. Flint Jr., 52, stood trial on one count of failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony.

Flint, a convicted sex offender in Indiana, was arrested in an alley in Greenville in March 2021 on an unrelated warrant, after not registering his location with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office since December 2o2o.

Flint is represented in court by public defender Alex Pendl. Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley represented the state.

The prosecution called four witnesses to testify: James Reason, the homeowner of Flint’s last registered residence; Stacy McMiller, an administration assistant at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office; Detective Rodney Baker and Sean Reason, former roommate at last registered residence.

Due to material witness Sean Reason failing to appear, the court was adjourned. The court will issue a warrant for Reason’s arrest and the bench trial will conclude after Reason is located. If convicted, Flint faces up to three years incarceration and a $10,000 fine.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Flint-Patrick-J.-Jr.-1.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Crawford-Cody-1.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Rapier-Carrisima-1.jpg

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com