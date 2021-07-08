Court denies ILC motion

GREENVILLE —One person appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday afternoon. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Tyler A. Spitler, 26, of Arcanum, offered a guilty plea to count one of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony and count three of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, and submitted a memorandum requesting that he participate in an intervention program in lieu of a conviction (ILC). As a part of the agreement, count two of improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was to be dismissed.

The court denied the motion due to Spitler’s prior record.

“I generally see intervention as a good opportunity for people,” Judge Hein said. “The legislature wants this to be granted when possible. The difficulty is and the reason I’ll deny the motion is because you have too many loose ends. It doesn’t mean I can’t revisit the motion later on, but at this time, too many cooks spoil the broth and there’s too many courts that are trying to concoct either a punishment plan or a treatment plan.”

Spitler has an active warrant in Montgomery County for an ILC violation and an active warrant in Preble County for failing to show for a change of plea hearing.

Spitler will be transported to Preble County and Montgomery County to resolve his active warrants. After his release, he will stand trial for his charges in Darke County. If convicted, he faces up to 20 months in prison and a $8,250 fine, none of which are mandatory. His trial date was not given.

Spitler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_MUGSHOTS_35024143-1-1-1.jpg Spitler

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com