Greenville Police ReportsStudent admits to stashing drugs in locker

Drugs

On Feb. 21, an officer was contacted by an assistant principal at Greenville High School who reported a staff member had alerted him to the strong odor of marijuana coming from a set of lockers. The assistant principal searched the lockers and located a bag containing several items, including a purple metal marijuana pipe, a marijuana grinder, a clear bag of green vegetation (marijuana), several nicotine products and two lighters. The principal spoke with the student, who admitted he brought the items to school so his mother would not find them at home. The student admitted to ownership of the items inside his locker and admitted to last smoking marijuana the day prior. The student’s mother was called to GHS. The student was issued a minor misdemeanor citation for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. All items were stored at GPD as evidence.

Shoplifting

On Feb. 24 an officer took a report about a theft, which occurred at Eikenberry’s on Sweitzer Street on Feb. 16 when a male subject entered the store and left shortly after without making a purchase. The complainant, an Eikenberry’s employee, stated the male subject looked suspicious to her because he walked throughout the store with a cigarette in his mouth. The complainant said after she saw the suspect leave, she reviewed the store’s security cameras and observed the suspect enter the store through the west entrance a little before 4 p.m. The suspect took a two-liter of Mountain Dew, one package of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries, and at least one Hershey’s chocolate bar and concealed them in his jacket and pants pockets. The video shows the suspect walking by the front counter and leaving through the western exit about three minutes later without paying for the items, which totaled $11.33 plus tax. The suspect is a heavier-set white male approximately in his 30s, wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, with short brown hair and a brown mustache and goatee. The complainant provided a copy of the store’s security camera footage via a USB stick, and she completed a written statement. The USB stick was packaged and placed into property at the police station. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Wanted Person

On Feb. 24, an officer on patrol observed a female subject walking quickly through the parking lot at 395 Martin St. The officer stopped the female who identified herself as Jamie Billings. When the officer did a search, that name and date of birth was not coming back with a return. It was discovered through investigation the female’s name was actually Jamie Bass, and her identity was confirmed with a North Carloina BMV image. Bass saud she was aware of an incident in Englewood, which lead to her active warrant. That name with the same date of birth came back with an active warrant out of Montgomery County for failure to appear on the original charge of theft with a bond of $2,500. Bass was advised she was under arrest and placed into cuffs. Bass was searched and placed in the back of the police cruiser. The warrant was confirmed through LEADS/NCIC by dispatch and Montgomery County was contacted. Bass was transported to the county line where she was picked up by an officer with the Englewood Police.

On Feb. 24 an officer saw two male subjects walking east bound in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street. The officer stopped to talk to the subjects in reference to them walking on the roadway and one subject was found to have an active warrant. One subject, Josiah Randall was found to have an active warrant through Montgomery County, in reference to a failure to appear on traffic violation with a bond of $2,025. Randall was arrested and transported to county line, where he was released to a Brookville police officer.

Daily Advocate Policy The Greenville Police Beat is prepared from public records available at the Greenville Police Department. Every effort is made to balance the public’s right to know with the rights of the individuals involved. Readers are encouraged to contact Greenville Police if they have information or concerns regarding these or any other incidents they see. The Daily Advocate notes all suspects are innocent until proven guilty and welcomes comments and concerns regarding this community service.

Daily Advocate Policy

The Greenville Police Beat is prepared from public records available at the Greenville Police Department. Every effort is made to balance the public’s right to know with the rights of the individuals involved. Readers are encouraged to contact Greenville Police if they have information or concerns regarding these or any other incidents they see. The Daily Advocate notes all suspects are innocent until proven guilty and welcomes comments and concerns regarding this community service.