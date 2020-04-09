Greenville Police Beat

On April 1, 2020, at approximately 9 p.m., and officer was dispatched to 201 Wagner Ave. in reference to a known male subject taking items into the bathroom and shoplifting from the business. Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, Damian King. King was looking around the store and had items in his hand. The officer asked King to put all of his items down and step outside to speak to him away from the other customers. King was asked if he was stealing items from the store and he stated yes because he was hungry and it had been two days since he had eaten anything. King pulled several items out of his coat pockets and ice cream from his pants which was concealed down the front of his pants. King passed all points of sale when he exited the store and was told to place all of his items down in the store prior to walking outside. These items came to a total of $14.64 and it was found that the items would be of no value to Speedway since King had concealed the food items inside of his clothing. King was issued a citation for theft and trespassed from Speedway on Wagner Avenue. The items were returned to the store.

Animal Complaint

On April 6, 2020 at approximately 4:25 p.m., an officer dispatched to Quindora Drive in reference to a pit bull that chased the complainant’s kids into their house. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the complainant who advised that his kids were outside playing when their neighbor’s, Travis Burton, dog ran over and chased the kids towards the house. The complainant advised the dog was a brown pit bull with a white stripe on its chest. He advised two of his kids ran into the house, but his son was cornered by the pit bull between the house and the porch. The pit bull was barking loudly and growling. The complainant then went outside and had to use a stick to chase the pit bull back into Burton’s back fenced yard on East Water Street. The complainant showed the officer a place in the fence, where Burton piled items to block a hole. The dog warden was advised them of what had occurred. They advised that they would be going out to the property to speak to Burton. The officer spoke to Burton who advised that his dog did not leave the fenced in area and that his neighbors were ganging up on him. He refused to fill out a statement and was issued a citation for nuisance abatement (First Offense).

Darke County Media Policy

