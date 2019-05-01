VERSAILLES – On April 23, the Outdoor Power team competed in the State FFA Outdoor Power Contest at Wooster where they placed 15th. Contestants participated in trouble shooting as an individual and team, completing work order, determining engines displacement, tool and faster identification, measuring through micrometers, and test focusing on small engines. The team included Dallas Hess, Sam Gilmore and Isaac Gilmore. Hess led the team and placed 26th as in individual. The Versailles FFA thanks Russell Wulber for hosting the practices and helping coach the team.

VERSAILLES – On April 23, the Outdoor Power team competed in the State FFA Outdoor Power Contest at Wooster where they placed 15th. Contestants participated in trouble shooting as an individual and team, completing work order, determining engines displacement, tool and faster identification, measuring through micrometers, and test focusing on small engines. The team included Dallas Hess, Sam Gilmore and Isaac Gilmore. Hess led the team and placed 26th as in individual. The Versailles FFA thanks Russell Wulber for hosting the practices and helping coach the team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/05/web1_outdoor-power.jpg VERSAILLES – On April 23, the Outdoor Power team competed in the State FFA Outdoor Power Contest at Wooster where they placed 15th. Contestants participated in trouble shooting as an individual and team, completing work order, determining engines displacement, tool and faster identification, measuring through micrometers, and test focusing on small engines. The team included Dallas Hess, Sam Gilmore and Isaac Gilmore. Hess led the team and placed 26th as in individual. The Versailles FFA thanks Russell Wulber for hosting the practices and helping coach the team. Courtesy photo