Green Wave holds award ceremony

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave Navy held its annual awards ceremony on April 30 in the school cafeteria.

Along with awards that received from many organizations, the Green Wave Navy also recognized cadets for the outstanding performance throughout the year. Cadets were presented with Exceptional Personal Appearance Ribbon (a cadet was only allowed to miss one uniform day each quarter to be eligible for the ribbon), Exemplary Conduct (a cadet could not have received any suspension for the year to earn this ribbon), Aptitude (present to cadets who demonstrate exceptional military aptitude and dedication to the NJROTC program) and Naval Science 1, 2, 3 or 4th Outstanding Cadet (a cadet must have above a 80% average for the year) Awards presented were:

National Society United States Daughters of 1812 – C/SN Jordyn Hines

National Society Daughters of the Union (NSDU) – C/PO3 Trent, Jasmine

National Society Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) – C/PO2 Rockey

Daughters of the American Revolution – C/PO3 Gilbert

American Legion General Military Excellence (American Legion Post 353 Ansonia) – C/SN Johnson

American Legion Scholastic Medal (American Legion Post 353 Ansonia) – C/CPO Shields

Air Force Sergeant’s Association – C/SN Cooper

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War – C/PO3 Million Bryant

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) – C/PO1 Gibboney

Deadalian Achievement Award – C/PO2 Addis

National Sojourners – C/PO1 Richard

Noncommissioned Officer Association (NCOA) – C/SA Brewer, C/SA Michael Bryant, C/SA Dich, C/SA Macias C/SA Mills C/SN Punches

The Stephen Decatur Award – C/SN Combs

The Stephen Decatur Award – C/SN Price

Reserve Officers Association – C/SN Wogerman

Retired Enlisted Association – C/PO3 Ratcliff

The 82nd Airborne Association Award – C/SN Bethel

Scottish-American Military Society – C/SN Worden

Jewish War Veterans Americanism Medal for JROTC – C/PO3 Cowart

Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States (MOFW) – Academic – C/SN Dutcher

Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States (MOFW) – Leadership – C/PO2 Rockey

H.L. Hunley JROTC Award – C/PO3 Pretsman

Celebration Freedom Foundation SOAR – C/SN Stephanie Trent

Special Forces Association – C/SN Scarberry

Military Officer’s Benevolent Corp – Freshman C/SN McCombs, Sophomore C/SN Zecher, Junior C/PO2 Midlam, Senior C/CPO Smith

Marine Corps League Distinguished Citizen – C/SN Dye

NHA NJROTC Medal – C/CSC Boettcher, C/ENS Godwin, C/LT Quinn

Marine Corps Association Honor Graduate – C/LCDR Hartsock

Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) – C/SN Ditty

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Post 4161 Arcanum) – C/SN Bethel

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Post 6557 Pleasant Hill) – C/PO2 Addis

Navy League of the United States – C/PO3 Mandeville

Warrant Officer Association Medal – Freshman C/PO1 Brumbuagh, Sophomore C/PO3 Pretsman, Junior C/CPO Shields, Senior C/LCDR Brodrick

The Order of Founders & Patriots of America – C/SN Mills

101st Airborne Association – C/SN C Hartsock

Most Improved NS1 (First Year) Cadet – C/SN Carey

Durfee Marksmanship Medals – Hartsock, Eli, Godwin, Rockey, Addis (High Score)

Naval Science 1 (NS1) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Combs, Cooper, Cowart, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Forsythe, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Simones, Smith, Trent, Watson, Wogerman, Worden

NS1 Aptitude Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brewer, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Carey, Combs, Cooper, Cowart, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Trent, Wogerman, Worden

NS1 Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brewer, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Carey, Combs, Cooper, Cowart, Delaney, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, Macias, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Trent, Watson, Wogerman, Worden

NS 1 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Bryant, Carey, Combs, Cowart, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Trent, Wogerman, Worden

NS2 Exemplary Conduct Ribbon – Baker, Boettcher, Brunswick, Harter, Hinshaw, Hollopeter, Mandeville, Nelson, Potter, Preece, Pretsman, Trent, Younce, Zechar

NS2 Aptitude Ribbon – Baker, Hinshaw, Mandeville, Meyers, Nelson, Potter, Preece, Pretsman, Trent, Zechar

NS2 Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon – Boettcher, Harter, Hollopeter, Mandeville, Nelson, Potter, Preece, Pretsman, Setser, Trent, Younce, Zechar

NS2 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon – Boettcher, Harter, Pretsman, Setser, Shell

NS3 Exemplary Conduct Ribbon – Baker, Gibboney, Menger, Midlam, Nelson, Shields

NS3 Aptitude Ribbon – Baker, Gibboney, Richard, Shields

NS3 Personal Appearance Ribbon – Gibboney, Midlam, Richard, Shields

NS3 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon – Richard, Shields

NS3 Distinguished Cadet Ribbon – Rockey, Pretsmen, Shields

NS3 Honor Cadet Ribbon – Rockey, Trent, Shields

Varsity Letter – Addis, Cooper, Mills, Pretsman, Midlam

Green Wave Navy Seniors

Cadet Barcy – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star

Cadet Boettcher – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star Varsity G Letter

Cadet Brodrick – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet Honor Cadet Ribbon 4th Service Star

Cadet Denlinger – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award 4th Service Star

Cadet Fluke – 4th Service Star

Cadet Forsythe – 4th Service Star

Cadet Godwin – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star Distinguished Cadets (1st Award)

Cadet Hartsock – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star

Cadet Hawkey – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award)

Cadet Henning – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star

Cadet Knight – 4th Service Star

Cadet Lewis – 4th Service Star

Cadet Quinn – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) 4th Service Star

Cadet Roberts – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star

Cadet Sell – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star

Cadet Setser – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon (1st Award) Naval Science 2 Outstanding Cadet 2nd Service Star

Cadet Smith – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) 4th Service Star

Cadet Thornbury – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Silver Stars (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star

Cadet Vititoe – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star

Cadet York – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star

Cadets receiving the NJROTC Red, White, and Blue Cords for graduation – Boettcher, Brodrick, Denlinger, Godwin, Hartsock, Hawkey, Quinn

Mrs. Andria Gray, boosters president for five-years and Diann Lee, treasurer for two-years. They were presented with a gift in appreciation of their dedication to the unit.

The Command Leadership for 2019/2020 School Year – Commanding Officer Cadet Victoria Gibboney, Command Executive Officer Cadet Levi Midlam, and Command Senior Chief Cadet Rodney Richard