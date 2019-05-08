Green Wave holds award ceremony

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave Navy held its annual awards ceremony on April 30 in the school cafeteria.
Along with awards that received from many organizations, the Green Wave Navy also recognized cadets for the outstanding performance throughout the year. Cadets were presented with Exceptional Personal Appearance Ribbon (a cadet was only allowed to miss one uniform day each quarter to be eligible for the ribbon), Exemplary Conduct (a cadet could not have received any suspension for the year to earn this ribbon), Aptitude (present to cadets who demonstrate exceptional military aptitude and dedication to the NJROTC program) and Naval Science 1, 2, 3 or 4th Outstanding Cadet (a cadet must have above a 80% average for the year) Awards presented were:
National Society United States Daughters of 1812 – C/SN Jordyn Hines
National Society Daughters of the Union (NSDU) – C/PO3 Trent, Jasmine
National Society Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) – C/PO2 Rockey
Daughters of the American Revolution – C/PO3 Gilbert
American Legion General Military Excellence (American Legion Post 353 Ansonia) – C/SN Johnson
American Legion Scholastic Medal (American Legion Post 353 Ansonia) – C/CPO Shields
Air Force Sergeant’s Association – C/SN Cooper
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War – C/PO3 Million Bryant
Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) – C/PO1 Gibboney
Deadalian Achievement Award – C/PO2 Addis
National Sojourners – C/PO1 Richard
Noncommissioned Officer Association (NCOA) – C/SA Brewer, C/SA Michael Bryant, C/SA Dich, C/SA Macias C/SA Mills C/SN Punches
The Stephen Decatur Award – C/SN Combs
The Stephen Decatur Award – C/SN Price
Reserve Officers Association – C/SN Wogerman
Retired Enlisted Association – C/PO3 Ratcliff
The 82nd Airborne Association Award – C/SN Bethel
Scottish-American Military Society – C/SN Worden
Jewish War Veterans Americanism Medal for JROTC – C/PO3 Cowart
Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States (MOFW) – Academic – C/SN Dutcher
Military Order of Foreign Wars of the United States (MOFW) – Leadership – C/PO2 Rockey
H.L. Hunley JROTC Award – C/PO3 Pretsman
Celebration Freedom Foundation SOAR – C/SN Stephanie Trent
Special Forces Association – C/SN Scarberry
Military Officer’s Benevolent Corp – Freshman C/SN McCombs, Sophomore C/SN Zecher, Junior C/PO2 Midlam, Senior C/CPO Smith
Marine Corps League Distinguished Citizen – C/SN Dye
NHA NJROTC Medal – C/CSC Boettcher, C/ENS Godwin, C/LT Quinn
Marine Corps Association Honor Graduate – C/LCDR Hartsock
Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) – C/SN Ditty
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Post 4161 Arcanum) – C/SN Bethel
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW Post 6557 Pleasant Hill) – C/PO2 Addis
Navy League of the United States – C/PO3 Mandeville
Warrant Officer Association Medal – Freshman C/PO1 Brumbuagh, Sophomore C/PO3 Pretsman, Junior C/CPO Shields, Senior C/LCDR Brodrick
The Order of Founders & Patriots of America – C/SN Mills
101st Airborne Association – C/SN C Hartsock
Most Improved NS1 (First Year) Cadet – C/SN Carey
Durfee Marksmanship Medals – Hartsock, Eli, Godwin, Rockey, Addis (High Score)
Naval Science 1 (NS1) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Combs, Cooper, Cowart, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Forsythe, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Simones, Smith, Trent, Watson, Wogerman, Worden
NS1 Aptitude Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brewer, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Carey, Combs, Cooper, Cowart, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Trent, Wogerman, Worden
NS1 Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brewer, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Carey, Combs, Cooper, Cowart, Delaney, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, Macias, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Trent, Watson, Wogerman, Worden
NS 1 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon – Addis, Bethel, Brumbaugh, Bryant, Bryant, Carey, Combs, Cowart, Dich, Ditty, Dutcher, Dye, Gilbert, Hartsock, Hines, Johnson, Louk, McCombs, Mills, Price, Punches, Ratcliff, Rockey, Scarberry, Trent, Wogerman, Worden
NS2 Exemplary Conduct Ribbon – Baker, Boettcher, Brunswick, Harter, Hinshaw, Hollopeter, Mandeville, Nelson, Potter, Preece, Pretsman, Trent, Younce, Zechar
NS2 Aptitude Ribbon – Baker, Hinshaw, Mandeville, Meyers, Nelson, Potter, Preece, Pretsman, Trent, Zechar
NS2 Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon – Boettcher, Harter, Hollopeter, Mandeville, Nelson, Potter, Preece, Pretsman, Setser, Trent, Younce, Zechar
NS2 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon – Boettcher, Harter, Pretsman, Setser, Shell
NS3 Exemplary Conduct Ribbon – Baker, Gibboney, Menger, Midlam, Nelson, Shields
NS3 Aptitude Ribbon – Baker, Gibboney, Richard, Shields
NS3 Personal Appearance Ribbon – Gibboney, Midlam, Richard, Shields
NS3 Outstanding Cadet Ribbon – Richard, Shields
NS3 Distinguished Cadet Ribbon – Rockey, Pretsmen, Shields
NS3 Honor Cadet Ribbon – Rockey, Trent, Shields
Varsity Letter – Addis, Cooper, Mills, Pretsman, Midlam
Green Wave Navy Seniors
Cadet Barcy – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star
Cadet Boettcher – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star Varsity G Letter
Cadet Brodrick – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet Honor Cadet Ribbon 4th Service Star
Cadet Denlinger – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award 4th Service Star
Cadet Fluke – 4th Service Star
Cadet Forsythe – 4th Service Star
Cadet Godwin – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star Distinguished Cadets (1st Award)
Cadet Hartsock – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star
Cadet Hawkey – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award)
Cadet Henning – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star
Cadet Knight – 4th Service Star
Cadet Lewis – 4th Service Star
Cadet Quinn – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) 4th Service Star
Cadet Roberts – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star
Cadet Sell – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star
Cadet Setser – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Bronze Star (2nd Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon (1st Award) Naval Science 2 Outstanding Cadet 2nd Service Star
Cadet Smith – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) 4th Service Star
Cadet Thornbury – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Silver Stars (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star
Cadet Vititoe – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 1 Silver Star (4th Award) 4th Service Star
Cadet York – Aptitude Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Personal Appearance Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Exemplary Conduct Ribbon w/ 2 Bronze Stars (3rd Award) Naval Science 3 Outstanding Cadet Naval Science 4 Outstanding Cadet 4th Service Star
Cadets receiving the NJROTC Red, White, and Blue Cords for graduation – Boettcher, Brodrick, Denlinger, Godwin, Hartsock, Hawkey, Quinn
Mrs. Andria Gray, boosters president for five-years and Diann Lee, treasurer for two-years. They were presented with a gift in appreciation of their dedication to the unit.
The Command Leadership for 2019/2020 School Year – Commanding Officer Cadet Victoria Gibboney, Command Executive Officer Cadet Levi Midlam, and Command Senior Chief Cadet Rodney Richard