AHS announces graduation

ARCANUM – The Arcanum High School will hold its commencement on May 25, 11 a.m., in the high school gymnasium. This year’s valedictorian is Meredith Cass and he salutatorian is Makenna Gunckel

Cass, daughter of Christopher Cass and Megan Wombolt, will be attending Bowling Green State University, majoring in Pre-Professional Program in Law.

Gunckel, daughter of Deron and Gwen Gunckel, will be attending Indiana University East, majoring in Elementary Education.

The following 86 students are candidates to graduate in the Arcanum High School Class of 2019 pending completion of all academic requirements and meeting all legal obligations set by the Arcanum-Butler Local School Board and the State of Ohio – Blessing Jessica Angle, Celeste Gabrielle Arnett, Evan Wesley Atchley, James Michael Barry, Jenna Sue Beatty, Tyler Branham, Sydney Michelle Brumbaugh, Lane William Byrne, Ryan Lewis Carroll, Meredith Noel Cass, Dane Avery Craport, Bryson P. Delk, Tanner Joseph Delk, Sasha Gaberiel Derringer, Erin Nicole Dillman, Jacob David Ditmer, Taryn May Dohme, Jared Riley Eberhard, Chandler Andrew Elifritz, Michael Brandon Fecker, Chloe Emily Fenstermaker, Austin Duane Fourman, Darcy Fourman, Preston Alexander Fox, Trevor Allen Fry, Isabella Grace Gable, Cheyenne Marie Garber, Logan Ann Garbig, Tristan Daniel Garner, Carver Kuck Gostomsky, Dallas Trenton Graham, Niveka Jaylie Gregg, Makenna Marie Gunckel, Maegann Faith Hackworth, Leahvi Adam Halderman, Derek Russell Hall, Jenna Kristine Haney, Macey Renee Hartman, Alyssa Nichole Haye, Cami Faye Henninger, Alexia Rachel Hess, Ethin Carl Hoffman, Isaiah Philip Hootman, Erykah Lang Hutcheson, Arjel T. Jarrett, David L. Jarrett, Hailie Kalyla Newsom, Jayde Nikole Joslin, Devin Rory Keckler, Olivia Ashlyn Keihl, Devin Marshall Kuhbander, Daniel Lambert, Tyler Alen Langdon, Trinity Nicole Layman, Catherine Marie Lee, Lauren Marie Lumpkin, Sidney Drew McAllister, Kaden M.A. McCoy, Nina Elizabeth McDaniel, Wade Edward Meeks, Gavin Clay Mills, Alissa Katherine Moore, Ethan James Moores, Tristen Daniel O’Brien, Shawn Marcus Plessinger, Michael Glen Quiroz, Paul Rammel, Madyson Nikole Richards, Brandon Lee Rickard, Mallory Paige Riddle, Garrett Schaar, Liberty Schricker, Sadie Renee Sink, Jeremy Carson Smith, Zachary John Smith, Elora Erin Sudduth, Mary Kathryn Trittschuh, Alexis Renee Unger, Justin Conner Vanatta, Jack Dennis Walters, Gavin Warren, Dakota Michael White, Kaylee Renee Wilcox, Mitchel Ryan Wogomon, Brenden Dean Woodworth, and Stephen Michael Young.