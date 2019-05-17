AMP announces scholarships

COLUMBUS – American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) has announced the 2019 recipients of two scholarship programs administered by the organization.

The AMP Board of Trustees established the Lyle B. Wright and Richard H. Gorsuch scholarship programs in memory of public power leaders that contributed significantly to the organization and municipal electric systems in the region.

Lyle B. Wright was a strong public power advocate who served on the AMP Board of Trustees from 1979 until his death in 1986. The $2,500 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose household receives electricity from an AMP member utility. Thirty students were nominated for the Wright scholarship this year, and four were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.

Richard H. Gorsuch was the organization’s president from 1983 until his death in 1987. The $2,500 scholarships in this program are awarded to graduating seniors whose parent or guardian is an employee of either a municipal electric system or AMP, or is an elected official with responsibility for the electric system. Twenty-nine students were nominated for the Gorsuch scholarship this year, and four were selected based on their scholastic record, personal achievements and test scores.

The 2019 Lyle B. Wright Scholarship recipients are: Jessica Meyer – Versailles High School, Versailles; Jude Pedrozo – Westerville South High School, Westerville; Katelyn Rogers – Paducah Tilghman High School, Paducah, Ky.; and Rheanna Stoy – Montpelier High School, Montpelier.

The 2019 Richard H. Gorsuch Scholarship recipients are: Kaitlyn Brugger – Woodmore High School, Elmore, daughter of Village of Elmore Serviceman Philip Brugger; Hanna Bumb – Montpelier High School, Montpelier – she serves as part-time Village of Montpelier Utility Clerk; John Doll – Wapakoneta High School, Wapakoneta, son of Wapakoneta Councilman Chad Doll; and Jillian Hannah – Elmwood High School, Cygnet, daughter of Cygnet Village Clerk/Treasurer Karen Hannah.

Since 1988, more than $348,000 has been awarded to deserving high school seniors through the AMP scholarship programs. For more information about AMP’s Scholarship Program, visit www.amppartners.org .