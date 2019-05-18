GHS Career Tech SOM

GREENVILLE – Students of the month for April from Greenville Senior High School Career Tech Center are Meghan Holman and Makayla Murphy. Selections were made by high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

Meghan is a junior in the Supply Chain Management program. She never misses an opportunity to be involved in ALL experiences available to the SCM team. Currently, Meghan is the co-project manager for SCM Apprentice and has demonstrated effective leadership skills. Meghan was nominated by her teacher for coming out of her shell, taking on new leadership duties and being her go-to person for all special projects.

Makayla, a senior in the Marketing program, has shown much leadership initiative this past month in the program. The Marketing students were tasked with advertising the “Drive 4 UR Community” fundraiser hosted by both YOLO and Dave Knapp. Makayla spearheaded this project and delegated tasks to her classmates. Makayla managed all of the communication with the local organizations. She is always asking her teacher what can be done, how she can get ahead, or what she can do to help.

Both students are very deserving of this award for the month of April 2019.

The students received a plaque, special parking space, and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.