Fox earns PhD at WSU

GREENVILLE – Elizabeth (Betsy) Fox, of Greenville, was conferred a Doctorate of Philosophy in Human Factors and Industrial-Organizational Psychology during a ceremony held at Wright State’s Nutter Center on May 4.

Fox successfully defended her dissertation, “Neurobehavioral Effects of Multitasking,” on April 15 at Wright State University. Her dissertation supervisor was Dr. Joseph Houpt, a professor in the College of Science and Mathematics, department of psychology.

Betsy was a Greenville High School graduate in 2011, and concurrently earned many credits through Edison Community College. Therefore, she quickly obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Wright State by 2013, followed by her Master of Science in Human Factors and Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Wright State in 2015.

Betsy is currently a postdoctoral researcher working in the Air Force Research Labs at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.