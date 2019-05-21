Rose earns award

OXFORD – Miami University student Courtney Rose is one of 18 seniors awarded this year’s President’s Distinguished Service Award.

Rose, from Bradford is majoring in Integrated English Language Arts Education

Miami University President Gregory Crawford will honor the 18 students whose service through campus life, community service, intellectual and cultural leadership or student employment demonstrate the spirit of being a citizen leader of uncommon quality.

The 2019 President’s Distinguished Service Award recognizes outstanding students who graduated in December 2018 or January 2019, or are set to graduate in May or August 2019.

Recipients, who were selected from a pool of more than 40 nominees, will be given their award at a ceremony April 14. The award is sponsored by the Miami Family Fund and includes a medallion that can be worn with commencement regalia.

Nominations for this annual award come from faculty and staff across all Miami campuses and are a part of the Student Service Leadership Award program. Started in 1985, this is the 35th year of the President’s Distinguished Service Award.