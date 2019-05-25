Local Carson Scholars named

BALTIMORE, MD – The 2019 Carson Scholars recipients of the Rose Aspiring Minds and Character endowment were celebrated at a banquet on May 5 in Baltimore, Md. where they were presented a medal by Mr. and Mrs. Dr. Ben Carson.

First-time scholar recipients were Anna Wendel from Ft. Recovery, Lauren Menke from Versailles, Rachel Werling from St, Henry and sponsor Tony Rose.

Additional Carson Scholars that were not able to attend the banquet are three-time scholar Grace Francis from Versailles, two-time scholar Grace Carman from Versailles, three-time scholar Kayla Lennartz from Ft. Recovery, two-time scholar Ally Kaiser from Ft. Recovery, three-time scholar Rylee Deitsch from St. Henry, and two-time scholar Josh Evers from St Henry.

The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Benjamin Carson and his wife Candy. Carson Scholarships are awarded to students in grades 4-11 who exemplify academic excellence and humanitarian qualities. Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship award and the coveted honor of being named a Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program is more than a traditional monetary scholarship program. It starts young, encouraging a college-going culture in homes and schools across the country. Scholars have an incentive to achieve academically year after year and are exposed to inspirational adult leaders. More importantly, Carson Scholars are role models in their schools and encourage their peers to succeed academically and contribute to their communities. Collectively, they are shaping a better future for themselves, their schools, and their country.

Carson Scholars has partnered with local donors Tony & Sandy Rose. The Rose Aspiring Minds and Character endowment has been created to support a Carson Scholar at each of the following Ohio schools; Versailles, Ft. Recovery, and St. Henry. This annual scholarship is available to students in their sophomore year, “We are so happy to be partnering with Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy. My wife and I are glad to be able to give back to the communities where we and are children were raised.” Tony Rose.

An interested student must be nominated by their school to be able to compete for a Carson Scholarship. Scholarships are awarded solely on the basis of academic achievement and humanitarian qualities, without regard to financial need, ethnicity, creed or religion.

If you have any questions, please contact Amy Warner, Executive Director of the Carson Scholars Fund, at (410) 828-1005 or by email at AWarner@carsonscholars.org.