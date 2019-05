BLUFFTON — Bluffton College is pleased to announce graduates from the Greenville area during the 119th annual commencement ceremony on May 5.

Tiffany Thomas earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management; Kathleen Westfall earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management; Bailey Hartle earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics; Jon Lucas Keller earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and community development. Keller graduated as a member of the 2018-19 Pi Delta Society.