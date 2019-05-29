Versailles FCCLA seniors

VERSAILLES – This year, the Versailles FCCLA had seven seniors. The seniors include Morgan Barlage, Olivia Bohman, Skyler Clune, Brennan Gaier, McKayla Hess, Larissa Jones, and Savannah Toner. Bohman, Gaier, and Hess were all first-year members.

Barlage has been in FCCLA for three years. She was the reporter her junior year, and she received her Power of One Award in 2017. Clune has been in FCCLA for two years. She received her Power of One Award in 2018. She also competed in Environmental Ambassador at the state level and received a bronze rating. Jones has been in FCCLA for three years. She was the secretary for two years and completed Power of One in 2017.

This year, Jones competed at the state level in Teach and Train and received a bronze rating. She reflected on her time in FCCLA by saying, “I enjoyed my three years of FCCLA & the leadership skills it taught me.”

Toner has been a member of FCCLA for two years and received her Power of One award in 2018. This year she was vice president. Toner describes FCCLA as, “a good way to meet new people and do community service.”

‘FCCLA thanks the seniors for their time and commitment to FCCLA.