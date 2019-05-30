Meiring is Top Scholar

OSGOOD – Melinda Meiring, Osgood, graduated magna cum laude from Wright State University in Dayton with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience and a minor in Biological Science. She was a University Honors Scholar after completing the honors program courses and her senior thesis on “Glucocorticoid Receptor Density in the Amygdala and Hippocampus Across Age and Sex in Sprague-Dawley Rats.”

Meiring was chosen Top Scholar in the Department of Neuroscience, Cell Biology, and Physiology. She will attend Michigan State University this fall working towards a PhD in Neuroscience.