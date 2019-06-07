IUE Dean’s List

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by naming students who take 12 or more credit hours and complete the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following local students were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List.

Union City, Ind. – Hunter Cline, Haley Huntwork and Shelby Klonne

Ansonia – Ryleigh Cloyd and Julie Kramer

Arcanum – Makayla Bailey and Mara Wetzel

Bradford – Mandi Bates, Brooke Fair and Brooke Mintkenbaugh

Eldorado – Logan Petitt

Gordon – Julia McCullough

Greenville – Lauren Baughn, Ripley Lewis, Mallory Rich, Megan Schmidt and Dalene Stump

New Madison – Ruth Earles, Alexa Hesson and Kristen Miller

New Paris – Trevor Hall

Versailles – Lauren Heitkamp