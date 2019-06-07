IUE Dean’s List

RICHMOND, Ind. – At Indiana University East, outstanding undergraduate academic achievement is recognized by naming students who take 12 or more credit hours and complete the semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The following local students were named to the spring 2019 Dean’s List.
Union City, Ind. – Hunter Cline, Haley Huntwork and Shelby Klonne
Ansonia – Ryleigh Cloyd and Julie Kramer
Arcanum – Makayla Bailey and Mara Wetzel
Bradford – Mandi Bates, Brooke Fair and Brooke Mintkenbaugh
Eldorado – Logan Petitt
Gordon – Julia McCullough
Greenville – Lauren Baughn, Ripley Lewis, Mallory Rich, Megan Schmidt and Dalene Stump
New Madison – Ruth Earles, Alexa Hesson and Kristen Miller
New Paris – Trevor Hall
Versailles – Lauren Heitkamp