INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The University of Indianapolis recently announced its Dean’s List for Semester II of the 2018-19. Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Local students named to the list include:

Arcanum – Gina Cottrell

Versailles – Payton Berger

Union City, Ind. – Kali Miller and Hanna Stamm