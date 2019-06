FINDLAY – The University of Findlay recently held commencement ceremonies on May 4. More than 800 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2018 – 2019.

Local students include: Megan Kuether, of Yorkshire, Master of Business Administration; Christa Puthoff, of Versailles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Cum Laude); Katherine Ellis, of Versailles, Doctor of Physical Therapy.