Coons couple graduates together

YORKSHIRE – David and Elizabeth (Heitkamp) Coons of Yorkshire made history at Bluffton University in Bluffton on May 5 as the first married couple to graduate together from a Bluffton graduate program. They earned their Master of Business Administration degrees with a focus in leadership, and they each graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

When they originally applied, University officials questioned their preparedness for an intensive 2-year program. Not only would David and Elizabeth be the first married couple to complete the program together, but they would also be the first married couple with children. After reassuring the University interviewer that they drive each other to be their best selves, enjoy healthy academic competition, and have complementary perspectives that would add value to classroom discussion, they began the program in August, 2017.

Elizabeth is employed at Midmark Corporation as the Senior eCommerce Specialist managing all activities for The Midmark Parts + Services Store, the online store. David is employed at Phelan Insurance Agency as an Account Executive and serves on the Board of Directors for Darke Rural Electric Cooperative. They look forward to utilizing their MBA in their careers and spending additional time with their growing family. They have two sons, George (5) and John (3), and their third child is due in September.