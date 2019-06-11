Graduates receive foundation scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Foundation will award over $160,000 in scholarships to more than 100 Darke County students during 2019. Recent graduates from Franklin-Monroe High School and Versailles High School are recipients of $37,000 of these funds.

The foundation recognized these Franklin-Monroe students as scholarship recipients at their graduation: Amy Besecker ($1,500), Nicole Brocious ($2,500 renewable), Luke Booher ($750), Brigette Filbrun ($1,500), Miles Gordon ($1,500), Ross Thayer ($1,500), Ting Hao Zheng ($1,500).

The following foundation funds provided scholarships for Franklin-Monroe students this year: Tim Best & Ronnie Kreitzer Fund; Darke County Science and Engineering Fund; Four Shra Nish Fund; Greenville National Bank Fund, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund; Road Less Traveled Fund; Lois Snyder Fund.

These Versailles graduates were recognized at their graduation as scholarship recipients: Madison Ahrens ($1,500), Courtney Batten ($2,000), Brooks Blakeley ($1,500), Cole Condon ($1,500), Grace Francis ($500), Morgan Frederick ($1,500), Colleen Gehret ($1,500), Morgan Heitkamp ($1,500), McKayla Hess ($2,500), Larissa Jones ($1,000), Louden Keihl ($500), Katelyn Knapke ($1,000), Caitlyn Luthman ($1,500), Cole Luthman ($1,500), Rachel Lyons ($1,500), Jessica Meyer ($1,500), Austin Pleiman ($500), Savannah Toner ($1,500), and Jacob Wuebker ($1,500).

Foundation funds providing scholarships for Versailles students are the Brian and Regina Delk Fund; John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund; Norton 4-H Fund; Steven Stucke Fund; Versailles Masonic Lodge Fund; Sarah Whittaker Fund.

The Darke County Foundation receives, manages and distributes charitable gifts for the benefit of the community. For information, call 548-4673 or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org.