Two earn scholarship

LIMA – Michael Hall, of Rossburg, and Gregory Goubeaux, of Russia, are winners of the Henry J. Hawk Sr. Scholarship Program sponsored by American Trim, LLC.

Hall is the child of Leroy Noble and is majoring in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He has been involved in football, cross country, National Honor Society and soccer.

Goubeaux, the child of Brenda Goubeaux, is majoring in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toledo. He has been involved in National Honor Society, Buckeye Boys Delegate, bowling team, honor band and envirothon.

American Trim is a privately owned manufacturing company headquartered in Lima. They have 10 facilities in the United States and are a diversified decorative metal forming company.