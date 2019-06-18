Kettering College grads

KETTERING –Kettering College recently conferred degrees and certificates to 270 students at their commencement ceremony at the Benjamin and Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. This year’s ceremony celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Class of 1969—Kettering College’s first graduating class.

Local graduates include Sarah Birt, of Greenville, Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Health Sciences with an emphasis in Management and Education; Miranda Petkus Rose, of Greenville, Associates, Radiologic Technology; and Rachel Dapore, of Versailles, Bachelor of Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.