Bluffton Dean’s List

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program (OMP). Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students include Jason Gruber and Alexia Sykes, both of Greenville

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Local students include Kacie Foreman and Tiffany Thomas, both of Greenville.

The Bluffton University dean’s list with distinction for undergraduate students included Bryce Filbrun, Arcanum.