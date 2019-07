DAYTON – The following area residents earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Local students include Lauren Durham of Greenville; Franchesca Hackworth of Arcanum; Trent Jones of Arcanum; Emily Kramer of Versailles; Andrew Lynn of Laura; Samuel Motz of Laura; Paxton Scholl of Union City; and Shayla Stephan of Arcanum.