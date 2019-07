TIFFIN – Morgan Bingham, of Greenville, is a member of the graduating Class of 2019 at Heidelberg University. Bingham graduated Summa Cum Laude on May 12, receiving the Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

President Robert H. Huntington presented diplomas to 208 undergrads and an additional 59 graduate students, who received degrees in counseling, education, business administration and music education.