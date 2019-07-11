Laird earns degree

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jeremy Laird, of New Paris, has earned his Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8) degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, four months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, seven months.