NEW MADISON – If you missed Tri-Village Elementary kindergarten registration for the 2019/2020 school year, you can still register your child by visiting the elementary office, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final 2019/2020 screening will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Children must be five-years of age by Aug. 1 in order to be eligible for enrollment. Plan on spending a few minutes to complete the registration form. Parents should bring their child’s birth certificate and custody papers (if applicable).

For more information, contact Angie Harrington or Shellie Francis at 996-1511.