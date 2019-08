HARROGATE, TN – Chelsea Berning, of Greenville, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) in Harrogate, Tenn., on May 18.

Berning received her Bachelor of Science degree from University of Findlay. She is the daughter of Dale Berning and Lynn Clevenger Lyons.