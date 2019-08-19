LEXINGTON, Ky. – Rachel Shellhaas, of Greenville, was named to the UK College of Arts & Sciences Spring 2019 Dean’s List. During this term, Rachel’s academic major was Neuroscience. This accomplishment is a sign of Rachel’s hard work and commitment to learning.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to announce that over 1,550 undergraduates qualified for the Spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 GPA. Congratulations to the high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements to make the Dean’s List.