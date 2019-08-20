Summer Dean’s List at ESCC

PIQUA – Edison State Community College recently recognized 95 students for excellence in academics on the Summer 2019 Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students named to the list include:

Arcanum – Megan Davis

Bradford – Brock Barga and Marissa Wirrig

Greenville – Wanda Beavins, Ethan Flanery, Morgan Gilbert, Amy Gruber, Brandon Kolb, Tiffany Labig, Victor Livesay, Kaelyn Marker, Taylor Midlam, Jaime Pierce, Matthew Shane, and Morgan Singer

Hollansburg – Caitlin Patrum

Laura – Matthew Wolf

New Madison – Shannon Fritz

New Weston – Jennifer Kahlig

Osgood – Josie Winner

Union City – Echo Gregg

Versailles – Cassidy DeMange, Lauren Monnin, Jorja Pothast, and Vicki Ruhe