CINCINNATI – Andrew (AJ) Bowers, a 2016 graduate of Greenville High School, and is in his fourth year at the University of Cincinnati, was named to the spring Dean’s List at UC. He plans to work as a Civil Engineer after graduation in May of 2021.

He is the son of Christie and Stacy Bowers, of Greenville, and the grandson of Richard and Janet Bowers, of Greenville, and Armando and Lupe Aguirre, of Van Wert.