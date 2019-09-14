Program earns certifications

ENGLEWOOD – The Hospitality Services Level 1 students at The Miami Valley Career Technology Center recently received their Fire Safety Certification and American Red Cross Heartsaver CPR and First Aid Certification.

Working with the Englewood Fire Department, students learned about preventing and responding to fires. They were trained on when and how to use fire extinguishers and had the opportunity to put out a fire. Students also received formal training and certification in CPR, Infant CPR and First Aid.

The training was completed in preparation to attend worksites at Aramark-Sinclair Community College and Courtyard by Marriott. Students receive hands-on experience in food service and prep, customer service and housekeeping. The opportunity to gain practical work experience in a safe and nurturing environment, give the hospitality students a chance to discover interests, strengths and improve their skills.

Hospitality Services Level 2 students received their Food Handler’s Certification from ServSafe. Students are required to demonstrate food safety and sanitation practices and pass a test in order to obtain certification. Chef Bergbigler, Culinary Arts Junior Instructor, assisted and prepared the students to pass the exam. The certification will give students an advantage when applying for entry level positions in the food service industry.

