UK freshmen

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky welcomed the largest incoming class in its history, comprised of 5,396 incoming freshmen, who began their college career the fall 2019 semester. Local students adding to those totals are Alexis Unger, of Arcanum, and Booklynn Hosbrook, of Greenville.

University of Kentucky students come from all 120 counties of the Commonwealth, all 50 states, and more than 100 countries. UK is ranked among the top 10 percent of public institutions for research expenditures – a tangible symbol of the breadth and depth of discoveries that have changed lives and communities.